Two former Laurel police officers pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in the beating of a Jasper County man in 2018.
Wade Robertson and Bryce Gilbert are accused of beating James Barnett after a chase into Jasper County. They were each given a $100,000 bond by Judge Stanley Sorey.
In addition, Robertson was given a $150,000 bond on a manslaughter charge stemming from the November shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry.
Read more as details become available and in Saturday's Leader-Call print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.