Nix beat dealing charge eight months ago
•
A former pro football player who could have been flagged for taunting after beating a drug charge less than a year ago was back behind bars, facing more penalties for dealing with a team of fellow felons.
Alonzo Nix, 37, was one of four suspects charged with a handful of felonies after Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division agents executed a search warrant at a home in the Queensburg Community on Monday night.
Nix and Tadrick Orange, 35, face three counts of possession of three kinds of controlled substances with intent to distribute — MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine and marijuana — and possession of a weapon by a felon. Their charges were enhanced because the crimes they are accused of took place within 1,500 feet of a church and because of the presence of a firearm. They were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and released on $10,000 bond each.
Thomas Culpepper, 35, was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana (more than an ounce) and possession of a weapon. He was then charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility during the booking process when he was caught “trying to dispose of” 40 ecstasy pills that he had in his jacket pocket, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD said. Culpepper was released on $5,000 bond.
Walter Culpepper, 38, was charged with three counts of possession of three kinds of controlled substances (MDMA, cocaine and marijuana) with intent to distribute and was released pending a grand jury’s decision.
When JCSD narcotics officers searched the home at 1117 Simmons St., which belongs to the Culpepper brothers’ sister — they found a half-pound of high-grade marijuana, 10 MDMA pills and powder that is used to make the tablets, a gram of cocaine and digital scales, bags and other items that are used by people who sell drugs, Driskell said. They also found a firearm, which is illegal because three of the four occupants were convicted felons who aren’t supposed to be in the presence of guns.
Nix and Orange tried to flee out the back door of the residence, Driskell said, but officers were set up there and the two suspects were taken into custody inside. Nix had $4,440 in cash when he was arrested.
Nix went to trial last August on charges of trafficking and possession with intent to distribute after Laurel police charged him for 16 pounds of marijuana they found in a Congress Street residence he was at in April 2017.
Nix insisted that the residence was not his, and there was police body-cam video that would have supported his version of events, but video was not preserved by the LPD, so it wasn’t available for trial. That’s a point that Nix and attorney Tracy Klein pounded on during testimony and the closing argument. The jury found Nix not guilty.
After the verdict, Nix responded to Facebook comments by a potential witness he testified he had lost contact with and someone posting as “Colombiana Marley” and wrote: “Told u lil n - - - -s ion lose 1 on 1 n nothing” with laughing face and flexed bicep emojis.
Nix testified that he was in the NFL for seven years before his career was ended by a torn Achilles heel. Records show that he went from Jones County Junior College to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before spending a brief time with the Tennessee Titans, then playing several seasons in the Arena Football League, in Nashville, Alabama and Colorado.
