Three more accused felons walk
The suspect in a shooting, an accused methamphetamine dealer and a man who is accused of stealing items from an attorney’s car all had their felony charges dismissed because the Jones County Sheriff’s Department failed to serve their indictments in a timely manner.
Their cases were dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court last week after Judge Dal Williamson ruled that the defendants’ constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated.
All three suspects were living less than two miles from the JCSD for years after they were indicted, according to the motions and facts that were presented to the court by defense attorney Cruz Gray.
The suspects and their charges were:
• Larry D. White, 31, attempted aggravated assault
• Jeffrey Cooley, 36, auto burglary half
• Rolandus Stewart, 28, possession of meth with intent to distribute
Cooley is accused of stealing items from a vehicle parked at the old Wellness Center in June 2012. The vehicle belonged to Shelley Piazza, the ex-wife of then-public defender John Piazza. JCSD records showed one attempt to serve Cooley in 2013 with the indictment before the file was labeled “not served.” The next attempt was made six years later.
“The fall of 2019 was a busy time for the sheriff’s department serving indictments,” Gray told the court.
That’s when then-Sheriff Alex Hodge was under fire for his departments’s failure to serve indictments in the midst of a heated campaign to seek his fourth term for sheriff. Sheriff Joe Berlin took office in January 2020 after Hodge was beaten in the Republican primary by Macon Davis.
“This case is unique because this defendant has lived at the same address and never moved,” Gray said.
Cooley told the court he’d lived in the same house on South Maple Street “my whole life,” and records entered into evidence indicated that was true. The home is less than a half-mile from the JCSD.
Cooley was finally served in March of this year, after a delay of eight years and seven months.
“This case was egregiously protracted for no valid reason,” Williamson said before granting the dismissal.
State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
White was accused of shooting at Antoine Dean on June 13, 2009 and indicted for attempted aggravated assault in November that same year. But JCSD records show no attempt to serve White with an indictment during that entire time — almost 11-1/2 years — before he was picked up by the JCSD in April. He lived on Woodlawn Drive, which is 1.8 miles from the JCSD office.
“The sheriff’s department is responsible for serving indictments and continued efforts to serve indictments must be made,” Williamson said. “You can’t just wait to serve someone when they go through a roadblock.”
Stewart was arrested with 1.5 grams of meth and charged with possession with intent in May 2015 and indicted a year later, according to court records. But he wasn’t served until August despite the fact that he lived at the same place (King Street, Laurel, 1.7 miles from JCSD) and worked at the same place (Southern Hens) during the years after the grand jury indicted him. He was served after being arrested by Laurel police on unrelated charges.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said that the state had no information about the reason for any of the delays and confessed the motions.
Cooley, Stewart and White are believed to be the 43rd, 44th and 45th accused felons in Jones County Circuit Court to get their cases kicked for speedy-trial violations since January 2019. That’s when it was discovered that the JCSD, under Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of felony suspects. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
In all of the cases, the suspects weren’t eluding law enforcement and shouldn’t have been difficult to find with a little effort on the part of the JCSD, Williamson has said. He has also pointed out that it was the “previous administration” that failed to serve the indictments, and he has complimented Sgt. Bobby Moree on his efforts to get indictments served since he took over that role more than two years ago.
