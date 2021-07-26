Suspect in classic car thefts, accused meth dealer avoid consequences
A Jasper County man charged with stealing two antique cars and an accused drug dealer are two more felony suspects who won’t face any consequences in court because of the previous Jones County Sheriff’s Department administration’s failure to serve indictment in a timely manner.
Three cases were dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday after Judge Dal Williamson ruled that the defendants’ constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated. The suspects and their charges were:
• John Douglas Bayless, 62, two counts of motor vehicle theft;
• Darren Terrell Roberts, 42, sale of methamphetamine;
• Jameal Alali Bolden, 38, grand larceny.
Bayless was arrested in January 2011 for stealing a 1960 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1962 Ford Galaxy from Margie Ball on Lake Como Road. A grand jury indicted him in July 2011, but he wasn’t served until last February, almost 10 years later.
Bayless had lived at the same residence on County Road 8 since the 1980s, said his attorney Rance Ulmer, and he provided proof of that. Bayless now has dementia and COPD, which would affect his ability to participate in his defense, Ulmer said, providing doctors’ notes to support those claims.
“I feel the defendant needs to be held accountable,” Ball wrote in the Victim Impact Statement shortly after the indictment, noting that the vehicles had sentimental value. Co-defendant Prentis Wilson pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve two years in prison and pay $1,200 in restitution to Ball.
Bayless also would’ve had to pay $1,200 if he had been convicted, according to old court documents in the file.
But District Attorney Tony Buckley and Assistant DAs Kristen Martin and Katie Sumrall acknowledged that there was no excuse for the lengthy delays in the JCSD’s service of the indictments, so they didn’t argue against any of the motions.
State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
Roberts was arrested in February 2015 and indicted the following July for selling almost 2 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. He wasn’t served with that indictment until last month despite the fact that he had been in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody until 2019 and renewed his state ID in 2020, according to the motion filed by attorney John Piazza. That means Roberts’ information must not have been entered on the National Crime Information Center database after the failed attempt to serve his indictment.
Bolden was indicted in March 2012 for stealing $750 from David Hudson’s property on Trace Road on Sept. 11, 2011, but he wasn’t served until last month after the JCSD “just found the case” and entered it on NCIC, according to Piazza’s motion.
“I would like my $750 back and this gentleman to spend 80 hours doing services for the county like picking up trash,” Hudson wrote in the Victim Impact Statement.
Co-defendant Darrell Jones had his charge reduced to a misdemeanor in 2014 after a value of $1,000 became the threshold for making a larceny a felony.
In all of the cases, the suspects weren’t eluding law enforcement and shouldn’t have been difficult to find with a little effort on the part of the JCSD, Williamson said. He pointed out that it was the “previous administration” that failed to serve the indictments, and he has complimented Sgt. Bobby Moree on his efforts to get indictments served since he took over that role more than two years ago.
Bayless, Bolden and Roberts are believed to be the 39th, 40th and 41st accused felons in Jones County Circuit Court to get their cases kicked for having their Sixth Amendment right stomped since January 2019. That’s when it was discovered that the JCSD, then under Sheriff
Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of suspects. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin took office in January 2020 after his three-term predecessor was beaten in the Republican primary by Macon Davis.
