Accused dealer’s case kicked, judge: ‘It’s ridiculous to make only one attempt’
A Hattiesburg man who was accused of selling methamphetamine in Laurel will not face any punishment because it took almost seven years for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, under the previous administration, to serve him with his indictment.
Currie Mayers, 39, had his charge dismissed in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday after Judge Dal Williamson ruled that the delay did violate the defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.
The motion to dismiss the case — first filed by public defender John Piazza then taken over by public defender Matt Sherman after Piazza relocated — showed that Mayers lived in the Pine Belt and worked at the same location during all the years since his arrest in November 2014 and subsequent indictment in April 2015. The record reflected only one attempt to serve Mayers with the indictment before it was returned to the circuit clerk’s file.
“More is required of law enforcement than just one attempt,” Williamson said before dismissing the case. “It’s ridiculous to make only one attempt. That’s not sufficient effort to serve the court’s documents.”
Mayers was accused of selling .210 grams of meth to a confidential informant in October 2014. The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics Division arrested him the next month, he posted bond to be released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center, and a grand jury indicted him on April 17, 2015.
But he wasn’t served with the indictment until Feb. 18, 2021 after he was stopped for a traffic offense and the indictment was discovered on his record. He was then transported to the Jones County jail and served with his indictment — 2,465 days after his arrest, according to the motion to dismiss.
Mayers is at least the 47th defendant since January 2019 to have a felony charge dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court because of failure to be served with an indictment in a timely manner.
He lived at addresses in Petal and Hattiesburg and had a state-issued ID with those addresses, and has worked at Ward’s in Hattiesburg for the last seven-plus years, he told the judge.
“The only service attempt, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, was September 2019 — four years and 10 months after the arrest,” Sherman told the court.
State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
District Attorney Tony Buckley did not contest the motion, noting that he has “nothing to contradict” the defense’s contentions. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
In all of the cases, the suspects weren’t eluding law enforcement and shouldn’t have been difficult to find with a little effort on the part of the JCSD, Williamson has said. He has also pointed out that it was the “previous administration” that failed to serve the indictments, and he has complimented Sgt. Bobby Moree on his efforts to get indictments served since he took over that role more than three years ago.
“Mr. Mayers, make sure you make good decisions, not stupid decisions like you may have made here,” Williamson warned the defendant before dismissing the case, “or you could land in the penitentiary.”
