Convicted killer ordered back to prison after stabbing charge
A 24-year-old convicted killer who again claimed self-defense as a reason for committing a violent act is being sent back to prison after stabbing his accused attacker almost a dozen times was deemed “excessive.”
Timothy Meadows, 24, of Waynesboro was ordered to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his parole after serving time for manslaughter.
Meadows stabbed 44-year-old William Daniel Dyer 11 times on the night of Nov. 30, according to evidence that was presented in the hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Public defender Cruz Gray and some witness statements said that Dyer had a “small bat” or “large flashlight” when he approached Meadows and told him to leave his home in the Glade Community that night. That set the table for a claim of self-defense.
But even if Dyers did have an object in his hand, Meadows’ reaction was “more force than was necessary” to stop the threat, Judge Dal Williamson ruled, noting that most of Dyer’s wounds were to his back, buttocks and the back of his arms.
Meadows will still have to go to trial for aggravated assault in the stabbing case. Prosecutor Kristen Martin of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office only had to prove “by a preponderance of evidence” that a new felony had been committed to get his parole revoked and send him back to prison for part of the sentence that was suspended.
Martin made that case with the report of Investigator Reuben Bishop of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, witness statements and the number and location of the wounds suffered by Dyer, who was hospitalized in ICU for “several days,” she said.
Some evidence from the November case was presented to the court, but Meadows didn’t testify because anything he said in the hearing could be used against him when he goes to trial.
“This could carry up to nine years for my client,” Gray said. “Because of that, I’d like the opportunity to review the file. It sounds like there are conflicting witness statements. That’s extremely relevant to this revocation.”
Martin noted that the burden of proof in a revocation hearing didn’t have the same standard as a trial.
“It’s a preponderance of evidence, not beyond a reasonable doubt,” Martin said, adding that she hadn’t reviewed the witness statements either. “They’re trying to put forward a claim of self-defense in a revocation hearing.”
The judge agreed to let both attorneys read the witness statements before returning to court that afternoon, but he also stated the purpose of a revocation hearing.
“The court just has to determine that the new charge has merit,” he said.
Witness statements from three residents of the home at 260 Pine Drive — Dyer, his girlfriend Angela Brock and Joe Alexander Jr. — and Jared Walters, who accompanied Meadows to the home, were referenced in the hearing.
Alexander’s statement was that he had invited Meadows to the home, but when the defendant arrived, Dyer told him he wasn’t welcome there. That led to an altercation in which they “fought with their fists and fell to the floor” before Dyer was stabbed. Dyer’s statement said he “turned his back, felt a stinging feeling,” then realized he had been stabbed and was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. Brock’s statement was similar to his.
Statements by Alexander and Walters said Dyer had the object in his hand and one said he struck Meadows in the head with it.
“They characterized Dyer as the aggressor, right?” Gray asked Bishop.
“Yes,” the investigator said.
“Is there any reason that Angela Brock’s and Daniel Dyer’s statements’ credibility rises higher than the others?” Gray asked, noting that Alexander and Walters‘ statements weren’t mentioned in Bishop’s initial testimony. “Had you forgotten about the other witness statements or disregarded them?”
Martin objected and the judge sustained her objection. On redirect, she asked Bishop if he saw any wounds on Meadows after he was arrested.
“No,” Bishop said.
Martin then asked, “Did Daniel Dyer go to the intensive-care unit for several days with 11 stab wounds?”
“Yes,” Bishop said.
Meadows was taken into custody later that week, on Dec. 3, by the Wayne County Sheriffs Department after being on the run from local agencies. He was arrested at a residence on Strengthford-Myrick Road, just over the Wayne County line.
His face turned red and tears welled up in his eyes as he kept looking down and around at two women in the courtroom behind him as it became clear that the judge was likely going to send him back to prison. Officers moved into position to stand near him, recalling how he reacted after his first conviction, when he had to be hog-tied and carried from the courtroom, kicking and screaming the whole way.
Meadows was released from prison nine months ago after serving about half of a six-year sentence for the August 2014 choking death of 44-year-old Timothy Williamson that occurred after a day of drinking and riding ATVs along the Leaf River. Meadows and co-defendant Alex Crews were 17 at the time and both were found guilty of murder. They claimed that the victim attacked them and they acted in self-defense, but DA Tony Buckley made the point that threat had ended when they pulled him out of the car and continued to beat and choke him. The jury agreed.
Both served a couple years in prison before being granted a retrial by the state Court of Appeals after it was ruled that youth court had jurisdiction and failed to transfer the case to circuit court after the teens were first charged with murder. They did not use a “deadly weapon” to kill Williamson, which is why the case should have remained in youth court, according to the ruling.
Meadows was ordered to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to manslaughter in May 2018. He was set free on April 16 on Earned Release Supervision, according to MDOC records. He had nine years suspended from that sentence and he could have been sent back to spend all that time behind bars. The judge ordered Meadows to serve six of the nine years behind bars and three years on post-release supervision. Meadows faces another 20 years in prison if convicted of aggravated assault for the stabbing.
“The thing to do is just leave so you don’t have another tragedy,” Williamson said to Meadows. “You’ve got to walk away. This was clearly excessive.”
Crews is in the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter, burglary and fleeing a law enforcement officer.
