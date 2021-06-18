Author discusses book about local man who helped destroy KKK
When Curtis Wilkie began writing his book about the history of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Laurel, the working title was “Behind the Veil of Secrecy,” he told a packed room at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art on Thursday.
“The publisher didn’t think that was hot enough,” he said, so he changed it to, “When Evil Lived in Laurel.”
The book, released this week, is based on the journals kept by Tom Landrum of Laurel, who infiltrated the racist organization for the FBI and chronicled the members’ meetings and activities, including the 1966 firebombing that resulted in the death of civil-rights activist Vernon Dahmer in Forrest County.
“‘Evil’ is a strong word,” Wilkie acknowledged “and it applies” because
Landrum’s actions reminded him of a quote attributed to Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
One of the people he interviewed for the book, former federal judge Charles Pickering of Jones County, asked Wilkie to change the title.
“I told him it was ‘Lived,” past tense … It doesn’t live there any more,” Wilkie said. “Evil has clearly been expelled from Laurel.”
Wilkie, 81, said he thought he’d written his last book, but then he got his hands on the “extraordinary set of journals” kept by Landrum between 1965-69.
“He was wise enough to think they were worth saving,” Wilkie said, and he met with and interviewed Landrum and family members several times over a four-year period. “I felt like a member of the family, too.”
Numerous books have been written about the activities of the KKK, but “this is the first one that takes readers inside of meetings,” Wilkie said he was told by veteran investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell, whose work has been credited with bringing several civil rights cases back to trial decades later.
Wilkie told stories of how some members botched the bombing that killed Dahmer — including shooting up one of their own getaway cars — and some amusing exchanges during the trial of Sam Bowers, who was convicted in 1998 after getting off with mistrials in the late ’60s.
“Travis Buckley may have been the worst attorney I’ve ever seen,” said Wilkie, who covered the trial in which Bowers was convicted for the Boston Globe. He recalled Buckley asking one witness "who was at the KKK meeting?" The witness responded, “You were, Mr. Buckley.”
But Wilkie also told harrowing stories, including how at least one FBI informant in Wilkinson County was killed by Klan members.
“Tom lived with that risk … he knew how they treated informants,” Wilkie said. “He told me there wasn’t a day that went by that when he went to the kitchen sink, he didn’t think someone may shoot him in the back.”
Wilkie took questions before people lined up to buy books and get them signed by the author.
During that time, Pickering noted that the conviction of Bowers in the last trial was attributable to the changed attitudes of Mississippians regarding race relations.
“It’s very difficult now to understand just how dangerous what Tom Landrum was doing was, and how courageous he was,” Pickering said.
Members of the KKK knew there was an informant among them because of the inside information that the FBI was getting, and that led to distrust and destruction from within, Pickering noted. Because of that, “Tom Landrum had as much to do with destroying the Klan as anyone.”
