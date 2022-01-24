A Laurel man who exposed himself to women at the walking track at The Howard Tech Park in Ellisville was sentenced to six months in jail Monday morning.
Michael Keys, 30, was convicted of indecent exposure and ordered by Judge David Lyons to serve six months in jail and to pay $1,202 in fines — $335 for the indecent exposure and the rest for traffic-related violations. Keys was arrested and charged Monday morning by Ellisville police. He had reportedly exposed himself to multiple women over the course of a month at the park, said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell.
“He had a habit and would go from 2-4 p.m. for several afternoons at the park,” Russell said. “He would pull his member out and show it to women around the park.”
After conducting an investigation and getting photos of the suspect from park security footage, EPD was able to identify the suspect's vehicle and the suspect. Sources close to the case said Keys admitted to officers that, “he had a problem.”
Keys has been banned from all Economic Development Authority property and the tech park and will be charged with trespassing if he returns.
“The tech park is beautiful, and the worst thing people should have to worry about is running across a snake or hog,” Russell said. “Our biggest fear is that these cases could escalate to the point where they get their nerves up to rape someone.”
