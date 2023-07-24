denbury

Image Source: Business Wire

ExxonMobil Corp has announced an agreement to acquire oil and gas producer Denbury Inc. for $4.9 billion.

The transaction is a “compelling opportunity for Denbury to join an admired global energy leader with a low-carbon focus, a robust balance sheet and a leading shareholder return program,” Denbury President and CEO Chris Kendall said in a press release. “Through this process, it became clear that the transaction with ExxonMobil is in the best interests of our company, our shareholders, and all Denbury stakeholders.

