ExxonMobil Corp has announced an agreement to acquire oil and gas producer Denbury Inc. for $4.9 billion.
The transaction is a “compelling opportunity for Denbury to join an admired global energy leader with a low-carbon focus, a robust balance sheet and a leading shareholder return program,” Denbury President and CEO Chris Kendall said in a press release. “Through this process, it became clear that the transaction with ExxonMobil is in the best interests of our company, our shareholders, and all Denbury stakeholders.
“Importantly, given the significant capital and years of work required to fully develop our CO2 business, ExxonMobil is the ideal partner with extensive resources and capabilities.”
According to a report from Reuters on the buyout, Exxon’s move is meant to accelerate its energy transition business with an established carbon dioxide sequestration operation, essentially seeking to make carbon capture a more profitable endeavor.
The Mississippi Energy Institute points out that over the last 20 years, Denbury has been Mississippi’s largest oil producer, accounting for about half of oil production in the state. Denbury constructed a corporate headquarters on Central Avenue in downtown Laurel, which is now Magnolia State Bank, and it had oil-field properties all across the Pine Belt.
“Denbury’s utilization of geologic carbon dioxide to repressurize previously produced oil fields, known as enhanced oil recovery, allowed it to evolve into a company with unique expertise in the transportation and injection of carbon dioxide into geologic formations,” according to MEI. “That expertise along with its extensive carbon dioxide pipeline network, which originates in Mississippi, positions Denbury as a prime player in the emerging carbon capture and geologic storage industry.”
The Denbury pipeline spans some 1,300 miles across the Gulf South. MEI notes that Exxon’s acquisition of Denbury puts it in position to be the primary facilitator of projects in the Gulf of Mexico region.
Acquiring Denbury reflects the company’s “determination to profitably grow its Low Carbon Solutions business by serving a range of hard-to-decarbonize industries with a comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration offering,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a press release.
“The breadth of Denbury’s network, when added to ExxonMobil’s decades of experience and capabilities in CCS, gives us the opportunity to play an even greater role in a thoughtful energy transition, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide the world with the vital energy and products it needs.” Reuters reported that Jefferies analyst Sam Burwell estimated Exxon was paying $1.9 billion for Denbury’s carbon capture infrastructure and $3 billion for its oil production.
In addition to Denbury’s carbon capture and storage assets, the company said in its announcement of the acquisition that it not only includes Gulf Coast oil and natural gas operations but also its Rocky Mountain operations. Denbury notes that these two operations consist of proved reserves totaling over 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, with 47,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day of current production.
