Third tornado in 11 days hits some of same areas
Jones County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Sheffield sits in an office that’s been more like a home for the last two weeks and makes an announcement that’s become way too familiar — a severe thunderstorm with potentially damaging wind and hail is moving into Jones County.
That was Thursday afternoon, hours after a third tornado in an 11-day period struck the county.
“It’s been a challenge,” Sheffield said, shaking his head as he watches the radar on two computer monitors and takes a call on his cellphone while the office phone rings and a reporter waits to ask more questions.
The caller was a National Weather Service official who told him that the latest tornado — which bounced from the Hebron area through Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville in the dark, early hours of Thursday — had been rated an F2.
The tornado started on Hebron-Centerville Road and went along JP Parker and Danny Hilbun roads and Highway 28 West and that area, taking down trees and tearing tarps off roofs of residents who had just been hit with back-to-back twisters on Easter.
New damage to homes, most caused by downed trees, was reported on Trace and County Barn roads, NR Thornton Drive, Welborn and Larry Welborn roads, Shady Grove-Moss Road, Lower Hamilton Hill and Lake Como roads and Walnut Street in Sandersville, along with Pleasant Grove-Sandersville Road on the Wayne County line. About 20 homes were damaged, and a mobile home and a couple of chicken houses were destroyed, Sheffield said, according to preliminary reports.
“We had to request 500 more tarps from the state,” he said.
That comes after 800 were used in the earlier round of storms … “and that’s not counting what volunteers donated,” he said. “A lot of the ones that had been put up were torn up.”
The latest storm comes on the heels of a historic F4 twister that was the widest (2.25 miles) ever in the state and the third-widest on record in the country, followed by another long-track monster that traveled a close parallel path about a half-hour later on Easter evening.
“The closest thing I’ve seen to compare it to is the outbreak in 2011,” he said of the super cell that unleashed long-track, deadly tornadoes all across the state and the rest of the Southeast on April 27.
That was all one day, though. These three tornadoes — plus another that struck nearby in the Pine Belt last Sunday — have occurred during a global pandemic that already had the state and most of the country under a declaration of emergency.
A hailstorm that pounded the county last month is a distant memory and debris is still piled up around Laurel and Sandersville from a tornado that hit those areas in mid-December.
“My biggest concern is that people will become scared,” said Sheffield, who has been in emergency management for 20 years. “I want them to respect the weather but not be scared of it. All of this drives home the need for everyone to have a weather radio. Don’t rely on your phone or outdoor sirens.”
The county is now in recovery phase — again. And the process will be slow because the county has to do everything the proper way to help ensure reimbursements come from FEMA, Sheffield said.
“We just have to eat this elephant one bite at a time,” he said.
