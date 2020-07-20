Facebook rumors had community on edge
•
Facebook rumors weren’t real, but what happened on the courthouse lawn Saturday morning was. The images speak louder than any of the words that came from the courthouse steps after a Unity in the Community parade through downtown. And these photos weren’t posed for the cameras like some that showed up on local TV stations later. These are raw images of the event as it unfolded.
The NAACP was hosting a voter drive at Pinehurst Park across the street from City Hall, and a group called Oath Keepers and others were on the other side of the Jones County courthouse in Laurel, keeping watch over the Confederate monument. They were there because of threats that outside groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter were going to try to tear them down.
That was never the intention of the march, organizer Marian Allen said.
Both sides showed up bearing arms, expecting the worst; and before the end of the morning, both sides were bearing their souls, shaking hands and hugging — not necessarily agreeing on political points, but respecting each others’ right to peacefully protest and hold different views.
The Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department were a strong presence at the rally, keeping a line between the groups. That line was crossed once, and that led to some raised voices between individuals, but it was quickly broken up. Law enforcement was there because of what were considered credible reports that violent groups would be at the march.
“When we are faced with anything, we always prepare,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The Laurel Police Department was nothing but professional, along with both groups who were at the courthouse.”
People with guns remained at the monument all weekend, and there were reportedly a few more peaceful meetings between opposing sides there. Rumors that outside groups would try to take down the state flag over Hellfighters also proved to be untrue — unless the overwhelming presence of dozens of bikers at the facility changed those plans.
Black Lives Matter Mississippi has a rally planned Between the Bricks at Laurel High at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Berlin had more to say about the portrayal of the unity event by opposing sides leading up to the rally.
“Social media can either be your friend or your enemy,” he said. “People, please quit relying on social media for the truth.
“Our jobs as law enforcement is hard enough these days and to make everyone out to be bad is just wrong. I pray that everyone turns to God before it's (too) late. Please pray for our men and women and kids in this nation that we, as citizens, can all get along, no matter our race, our religion or anything else that tends to divide us, because in the end, you only have to hold yourself accountable for what you do, not everyone else in the presence of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.