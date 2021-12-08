The Jones County Sheriff's Department is advising business owners of yet another scam that’s seeking to separate them form their money illegally.
A “Craft Show” at The Gables in Jones County on Dec. 18-19 where vendors can pay $70 for a booth is being promoted, but there is no such event booked at the venue, JCSD officials said of the scam that was reported Wednesday. An alert Jones County business owner reported the scam after being contacted to “book her space” and pay the $70 registration fee via a cash app to an apparent fake Facebook profile woman named "Tenai Winnie.”
The same scam has reportedly been circulating in Florida.
“It seems every day there is a new scam out there targeting individuals and businesses,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “Use due diligence and fact-check anything that even remotely sounds suspicious when it comes to someone asking for money.”
