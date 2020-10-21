Stolen pickup recovered, suspects jailed
•
Facebook helped capture a couple of suspected crooks, one with a fairly unique face.
Waylon Daley, 24, of Moselle and Christopher Runnels, 41, of Petal are both charged with commercial burglary after being caught in other counties by Facebook users.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo of a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup that was stolen from Custom Carts at 1530 Highway 84 East just after midnight last Thursday. Three hours later, someone who had seen the Facebook post reported seeing the stolen truck in Covington County.
Deputies there quickly responded and detained Runnels.
"Great job today by an alert citizen in recognizing the stolen vehicle and a similarly great job by Covington County Sheriff's Department in taking the suspect into custody,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are in Covington County now taking the suspect into our custody and recovering the vehicle. Next stop will be the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Great teamwork by all involved.”
That teamwork on the case continued this week, with Daley being taken into custody in Forrest County by deputies there on Monday then picked up by the JCSD.
His face and neck are covered in tattoos, including one that reads “Misunderstood’ over his left eye. There’s a crown on his upper chest that’s believed to signify membership in the Simon City Royals gang.
Jeremy Davis, 37, of Seminary was arrested Wednesday and charged with commercial burglary in the same case.
Bonds were set for Daley and Runnels at $25,000 each on Wednesday in Jones County Justice Court.
