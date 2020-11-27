Two cows were killed, two vehicles were torn up and one driver was feeling lucky to be alive after crashes on Highway 84 East late Tuesday night.
“I topped the hill … and the cow was in the middle of the road,” said 21-year-old Tyler Lane. “Everything was just a blur after that.”
The Ford Taurus that Lane was driving appeared to be totaled. The big black cow’s fate was worse. Some of its body parts went through the windshield, but Lane’s body was intact. He was bleeding from a hand and had slivers of glass all over him.
“He is cut up and gonna have whiplash from hell but he is OK and that is truly by the grace of God!” his mother Amanda Broadway posted on Facebook after the accident. “He had God’s hand all over him protecting him!”
Two cows from the Batte farm along the “Bogue Homa flats” of Highway 84 East were killed and a few more were reportedly loose in the area just after 11 p.m. One of the owners used a backhoe to remove the bovines. He also apologized to Broadway and her son, “and that meant a lot,” she said.
Jewel Spears, 48, of McComb was hauling wood chips in a Freightliner when he crashed into one of the cows a couple hundred yards away in the eastbound lane. A nearby Toyota truck that appeared to be totaled was towed away by private vehicle after the unidentified driver said he didn’t need an accident report.
Volunteers from Powers, M&M and Glade were among the responders, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Broadway thanked all of the first-responders — one of whom was her son Kalob Broadway — and his fellow volunteer firefighter Jeffrey Jaba Johnson for driving her to the scene. She also suggested that parents get the Life360 app.
“Tyler was in shock and freaking out and couldn’t even tell me where he was!,” she posted. “Life360 showed me exactly where he was so I could get to him!”
