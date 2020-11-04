Accused drug dealer, abuser get ‘lucky break’ after previous sheriff’s ‘inexcusable’ delays
•
A year to the day after Joe Berlin was elected sheriff, the legacy of his three-term predecessor lived on in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Another accused felon’s case was dismissed because his indictment wasn’t served in a timely manner, violating his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
Tyrone Russell, 43, of Waynesboro won’t face any consequences for the .4 grams of cocaine he was caught with in February 2013, according to the indicted charge by a Jones County grand jury in April 2014. That’s because it was almost eight years after his arrest when he was served with that indictment, according to the motion to dismiss the case that was filed by defense attorney John Piazza.
Russell was incarcerated on another charge for much of the time between the indictment and when he was served with it just last week. That should have made locating him easy, Piazza said, a point Judge Dal Williamson and prosecutor Kristen Martin agreed with. She did not contest the motion on behalf of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s department is responsible for serving circuit court papers.
“He wasn’t served until seven years later by the current administration,” Williamson said. “It would’ve been easily determined by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at the time that (Russell) was incarcerated, so service should’ve been an easy thing to do. A delay this long, there’s no good reason. It’s inexcusable.”
Russell is at least the 34th accused felon to have his case dismissed since January 2019, when it was discovered that the JCSD, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of suspects who shouldn’t have been hard to find. Most of them had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
Martin agreed that there was “no good reason” for the delay. In addition to the time that had passed, Piazza said his client would have difficulty defending the case because he is no longer in contact with two witnesses who were in the car at the time of his arrest. Also, the arresting officer, Jason Myers of the JCSD, is now in Tennessee and photos that were taken of the drugs when they were found are no longer available.
“I have no alternative but to dismiss the case,” Williamson said. “You’re getting a lucky break, Mr. Russell.”
Three other cases have also been dismissed this month for the JCSD's failure to serve accused felons with indictments under the previous administration.
Scott E. Everett, 38, of Buckatunna was arrested for selling .23 grams of cocaine in March 2007 and indicted in October 2008 … but he wasn’t served until last month, 12 years later, while he was in the Wayne County Jail.
That delay was “egregiously protracted,” Williamson said, and again, the DA’s office didn’t argue Piazza’s motion to dismiss the case. The judge dismissed the case.
Robert Wesley Milstead, 33, of Quitman was charged with felony DUI in November 2013 and indicted the next April, but he wasn’t served until July 2020. He had two previous drunk-driving arrests in Lauderdale County in 2012, so the third one within a five-year period was a felony.
He lived at the same address in Quitman for about a year before moving to Abbeville, La., then Yorkville, Texas. There was no evidence of any attempt to serve Milstead until September 2019, his attorney Cruz Gray said in arguing for the motion to dismiss that he filed.
Milstead is a single father and lone caregiver for a young son. That circumstance “amplified the mental and emotional distress caused by the State’s sudden ambush after years of prosecutorial lethargy,” Gray wrote in his motion. His client’s Constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated, and “the remedy is to dismiss the charges,” Gray concluded.
The DA’s office didn’t contest the motion and the judge dismissed the case.
A woman who was accused of striking a resident at Ellisville State School also had her case dismissed because she was never served with her indictment from an incident that occurred more than four years ago.
Amy LaSonya Alexander was charged with abuse of a vulnerable person after hitting a mentally disabled person in the facial area in August 2016 and a Jones County grand jury indicted her in November 2017.
Special Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Wood was handling the case for the state, but she filed the motion to dismiss last month because the indictment still hadn’t been served, according to her motion.
State and U.S. Supreme Court case law says that a delay of eight months or longer is a violation of a defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Some of the delays that were discovered in the latter part of Hodge’s third term were longer than 10 years. Williamson noted the JCSD’s “lack of effort” to serve the court’s papers in several past cases. The judge has noted that if he proceeded with the cases, the defendants could appeal to the state Court of Appeals or Supreme Court and their cases would be overturned. That would cost the taxpayers of Jones County more money.
Another felony case was recently kicked from court after it was discovered that the evidence needed for a conviction was no longer available. Corey K. Walker was indicted for possession of a firearm by a felon, but Laurel police “could not produce either the alleged firearm or the video recording” of the defendant admitting to having the gun, according to the motion to dismiss that was filed by Piazza.
The DA’s office conceded that point, so the judge dismissed the case.
