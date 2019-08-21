Mount Olive man served with indictment 8 years later; Judge responds to ‘misinformation and deception’
A Mount Olive man who was facing up to 25 years in prison walked away free and clear on Tuesday because it took more than eight years for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to serve his indictment.
Terrell Coleman smiled and hugged a woman in the circuit courtroom before walking out, free from the felony charge he faced almost a decade ago, when he was accused of participating in a home invasion in Soso.
“There’s no reason to justify the delay when (Coleman) has lived at the same address in Mount Olive since he was indicted,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “It’s the duty of the state to bring him to trial. The court can’t come to any other conclusion but to dismiss.”
Coleman is the 22nd accused felon to be freed this year because of the JCSD’s failure to get indictments served in a timely manner, in violation of their constitutional right to a speedy trial, the judge has ruled.
“The sheriff of the county is charged with serving the papers of this court,” Williamson said. “It’s the sheriff’s statutory responsibility.”
The judge, who joked in an earlier case about being “talked about” on Facebook, was not smiling when he addressed things that were being said and posted about his dismissals on social media and in campaign ads. Williamson didn’t call out Sheriff Alex Hodge by name, but it was clear who he was directing his message to. Hodge has talked about it as a political issue on Facebook Live almost every day since being outpolled by Macon Davis 48 percent to 42 percent in the Republican primary on Aug. 6.
“Defendants have a right to a speedy trial,” Williamson said, citing the Sixth Amendment, which is part of the Bill of Rights that was established in 1791. “This is not a situation where the court just decides to dismiss cases. Motions were filed by attorneys who are trained in the law. It becomes the court’s duty.”
All of his rulings have been based on the U.S. Constitution and case law from the U.S. Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals that is more than 30 years old.
“The misinformation and the deception bothers me,” Williamson said, shaking his head and saying, “I better stop right there.”
He concluded by saying, “This court is going to continue to follow the law.”
In a recent “Q-and-A-style” advertisement, Hodge touted his department’s 94-percent service rate on indictments and noted that defendants wouldn’t be in court for the dismissals had his department not eventually served their indictment or picked them up on a bench warrant.
He wrote, in part, “I am questioning the legality of the decision, and that is why you have an upper appeals court. We are preparing to challenge the dismissal of these indictments.
“If I was one of those guys that picked and chose how we enforced the law, and I knew that the judge was going to rake us over the coals, and from the bench scold us over this issue, and a newspaper was going to continue to blast us, I’d just say, ‘Hold on guys, don’t serve that indictment because we are going to get in trouble.’ That is not how I operate. We do our job, we do it fairly and equally across the board.”
Hodge also noted that his department has not found another jurisdiction that is dismissing cases because of the failure to serve indictments in a timely manner.
“I don’t know why the judge has chosen to let these felons go free,” Hodge concluded, “but he is citing his reasons in those decisions.”
Coleman was charged with burglary to a dwelling in June 2010, after a report of a “home invasion” at the mobile home of Sheila Little, 308 Shady Oak Road, where three black men were reportedly kicking in a door and going into a residence, one with a gun, according to the report.
A grand jury indicted Coleman on the charge in December 2010, but he wasn’t served with the indictment until April 2019, after he was arrested by another agency on another charge, attorney John Piazza said.
Coleman lived at the same address in Mount Olive “and was incarcerated at least three times in 2013-14 in Covington County, but he was not served” while he was in custody, Piazza said.
The delay would be “prejudicial” to his client, Piazza said, because one key witness couldn’t be located. Neighbor Vivian May said that Coleman “did not break in” to Little’s residence, and she identified another man as the suspect, Piazza said.
“She doesn’t live there any more,” he said, “and I’ve done a diligent search and can’t locate her.”
Even if he could find her, Piazza said he wasn’t sure how good of a witness she’d be.
“Nine years later, memories have faded,” he said.
Little was the only person investigators got a written statement from, Piazza said, adding that there was no statement or contact information for May in the file.
Piazza also showed the judge a photo of Little’s former residence, which is now “dilapidated” and “it looks like years since anyone has lived there,” he said.
The circuit clerk’s record showed that a deputy unsuccessfully attempted to serve Coleman’s indictment in January 2011, but his name was not placed on the National Crime Information Center database until March 2018.
“I don’t see anything about another effort to serve Mr. Coleman until he was arrested eight years and five months later,” Williamson said, thumbing through the file. “He was not put on NCIC for over seven years … and it still took more than a year to get him served after he was put on NCIC.”
Case law that Williamson has cited almost two dozen times this year says that a delay of more than eight months between the charge and the indictment being served is considered prejudicial to the defendant. In most of the dismissals this year, the delays have ranged from two to 12 years.
Last week, 46-year-old Jessie Mae Windham asked the judge to dismiss her DUI-death of another case because the serving of her indictment took almost four years.
Williamson and Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisne0tte agreed that the delay was excessive, but the judge is considering other factors in her case.
He set a hearing for next month to make a ruling in her case. If it is dismissed, Windham will be the 23rd accused felon — the first charged with causing a death — to get a free pass because of the failure to be served with an indictment in a timely manner.
