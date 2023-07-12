A Laurel store clerk didn’t take advantage of her second chance, so she’ll ring up two years in prison for giving what proved to be some costly discounts to family.

Kenna Jackson, 29, was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to embezzlement.

kenna jackson

Kenna Jackson in Jones County Circuit Court. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

