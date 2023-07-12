A Laurel store clerk didn’t take advantage of her second chance, so she’ll ring up two years in prison for giving what proved to be some costly discounts to family.
Kenna Jackson, 29, was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to embezzlement.
She was arrested in October 2020 after admitting to “undercharging family for products” at Family Dollar on South 16th Avenue for a period of time at a net loss of more than $3,000, prosecutor Katie Sumrall said.
Jackson was previously approved for the Jones County District Attorney’s Office’s Pre-trial Diversion Program, which called on her to pay back the money and follow other rules to get the felony charge expunged from her record.
But she didn’t comply with those terms, so she was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and to pay court fees of $4,930 — which included $3,002.50 in restitution to Family Dollar. She was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
“You had a golden opportunity to avoid jail and to not have this crime on your record,” Judge Dal Williamson said after she failed to give a reason for not complying. “When someone doesn’t take advantage of a second chance like this, I just don’t understand.”
Jackson still has to pay back the money, but now she has to go to prison and take care all of the other requirements, too, he pointed out.
“Pay it back or you’ll go back to prison,” Williamson warned. “If you don’t, I’ll send you back to do the other three years (that were suspended).”
