A Laurel family of five lost everything in a house fire but escaped with their lives Tuesday morning.
Lavaris Evans and his family woke up to the smell of smoke in their home off Keahey Gore Road around 10:30. Evans and his girlfriend got two of his kids, ages 3 and 4, out of the home, but his 5-year-old son was still inside.
Evans decided to break the window in the room where his son was because he could not see him through the smoke, Evans said.
“I broke the glass and hurt my arm to clear the smoke,” Evans said. “I could just barely see him, and I grabbed him out of the room.”
After everyone was out of the home and safe, firefighters arrived on the scene and began to put out the flames. Powers, Sandersville and Glade volunteers assisted at the scene along with Dixie Electric. EMServ Ambulance treated Evans’ wound, but he was not transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross was notified and Powers Fire and Rescue Care Center provided clothing to the family later that day.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter will investigate the fire.
