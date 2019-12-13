Retired firefighter woke family as garage burned
A former Soso Fire Department chief saved a family from a house fire on Highway 29 North early Friday morning.
Glen Musgrove was on his way home from an electrician job at around 1 a.m. when he saw a single-story brick house’s garage engulfed in flames. Noticing cars parked outside, he ran to the front door and woke the family inside. Bobby and Felicia James and their 17-year-old daughter Bailey escaped without injury.
“It was God’s timing,” Musgrove said. “The garage was absolutely fully engulfed, but the fire hadn’t set off the smoke alarms. I beat on the door until they got up.”
Musgrove, retired from the department since 2014, used the garden hose to keep the fire at bay until first responders arrived.
“I did this for 32 years as a volunteer firefighter,” he said. “I mean, it sort of kicks in. I automatically get everyone out of the house and try to contain the fire. You have to keep a level head doing it.”
Musgrove asked the residents if they knew what started the fire. A floodlight had reportedly been plugged up in the garage. The former chief cautions against keeping Christmas lights and heaters on overnight. He said the number of structure fires increases significantly in the winter months.
Ten Jones County fire departments responded to the scene, which was engulfed and sustained heavy damage. Pleasant Ridge, Soso, South Jones, Southwest Jones, Moselle, M&M, Hebron and Powers volunteers assisted the Ellisville Fire Department. Mississippi Power Company, CenterPoint Energy, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds residents to use all equipment for its intended purpose.
