Family members of the two deceased men in a North Laurel murder-suicide are still stunned by the Wednesday morning incident.
Ucurtis Pollard, 52, and Brandon Pollard, 39, got along well together and had no problems with each other, family members said to investigators. Everyone interviewed told investigators that there were never any problems between the two, JCSD investigator J.D. Carter said.
“They were sitting in the truck, and a witness could see them arguing but could not hear what the argument was about,” Carter said.
It was hard to tell what was happening between them, Carter said.
“It was just one of those situations where you never know what was going through someone’s mind,” Carter said.
Investigators believe Brandon Pollard shot Ucurtis Pollard three times — once in the torso, neck and head — before going to the back yard to turn the gun on himself. Brandon Pollard had 15 arrests with JCSD since 2007, including a couple of DUIs, possession of a controlled substance charges, possession with intent to sell drugs charges and one aggravated assault charge. All of those arrests did not necessarily result in convictions.
Investigators do not know if drugs were involved in the shooting, as the toxicology report will take time, Carter said.
The home was raided in 2019 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, where 60-year-old Terry McClendon was arrested for selling heroin.
