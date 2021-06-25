A young man and his dad were arrested after a reported drive-by shooting on Father’s Day.
Larry Evans III, 21, is facing three felony charges after shots were fired into a residence and a vehicle on South 17th Avenue just before 3 p.m., Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. His dad Larry Evans, 48, was arrested for accessory after the fact and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The younger Evans was charged with drive-by shooting, attempted aggravated assault and posses
sion of a stolen firearm. He had his initial appearance Friday in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set bond at $150,000.
Investigators executed two search warrants after responding to a report of “shots fired” from a silver SUV in the 1200 block of South 17th. Two handguns — one of which was reported stolen — were discovered, and the suspects were arrested as a result of the search warrants, Cox said.
Several shots were fired from a handgun and someone was in the yard, Cox said, but only a house and a vehicle were struck. The home that was hit was occupied at the time. The shooting came after Evans III and an unidentified person got into a verbal altercation, according to the report.
“We take this very seriously, which is why he’s facing serious charges,” Cox said. “Bullets don’t know your intentions; they just fly and can hit anyone, including a kid. Thank goodness no one was hit and there were no injuries.”
The older Evans may not face charges, Cox said, adding that his case has been “referred in the file,” meaning it may be up to the District Attorney’s Office to pursue.
