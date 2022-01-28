Brother gets 25 years for killing sister in front of her kids and their mom
A case that had tragic consequences for a family came to a close in Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday.
James Phillip Touchstone, 41, was ordered to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 31-year-old sister Mandy. The September 2020 shooting happened in front of the siblings’ mother and the victim’s two young children, who have been sentenced to life without their mom.
The plea agreement is, in effect, “a life sentence” for the defendant, who will be 67 when he’s released, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said. “If he had gone to trial and been convicted of murder, he actually could have been considered for parole earlier than he will be with this plea.”
Touchstone will have to serve the 25 years day-for-day in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The siblings’ mother, Phyllis Touchstone, signed an affidavits saying she was in agreement with the deal that Martin worked out with public defenders Patrick Pacific and Matt Sherman, then was accepted by Judge Dal Williamson.
Avoiding the trauma of a trial — and the uncertainty of a jury verdict — is the best thing for the DA’s office and, “more so for the kids and mother,” Martin said. “She’s obviously conflicted, losing her daughter and now her son, too. I can’t imagine what she’s going through.”
The siblings were arguing at her home in the Powers Community when things turned violent. Mandy Touchstone reportedly called for her mom, who came downstairs and took her baby from her arms, and right after that, James Touchstone pulled a Glock 9mm and gunned her down in front of her mother, toddler and infant.
The defendant then prevented his mother from calling for help for eight hours as her daughter lay on the floor dead with her children there. He tried to stage it to make it look as if his sister had attacked him with a knife, Investigator Abraham McKenzie of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said at the time, but that story quickly fell apart. He was charged with murder and kidnapping originally, but the latter charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Touchstone was held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond while waiting for his case to go to court.
There was no mention in the file of what the siblings were arguing about, but there was a record of the JCSD responding to a fight between the two in March 2019 in which she told law enforcement she had to defend herself after things got physical. He was arrested for simple assault in that incident.
The children’s grandmother is raising them now.
