The amount of bond for a murder suspect was drastically reduced in anticipation of the charge being reduced and because the family of the victim asked for it, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
Stephen McLaurin, 53, was charged with second-degree murder, felony motor-vehicle taking and felony fleeing after the shooting death of his “best buddy,” 47-year-old Michael Tyson, on a closed bridge on Tuckers Crossing Road in July. The total amount of his bond was set at $260,000.
That amount was lowered to $40,000, at Buckley’s request, after a motion hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday.
“I know it’s unusual for the state to file for a motion to lower bond,” Buckley said.
He then explained that the case is going to the grand jury on Monday, and it will be presented as a case of manslaughter/culpable negligence.
“They were best buddies,” Buckley said, relaying to Judge Dal Williamson what the victim’s family members had told him. “(McLaurin) claims they were shooting a .22, it jammed, and when they tried to fix it, (Tyson) was accidentally shot.”
McLaurin admitted that they were both drinking, but an autopsy report has not been completed, Buckley said.
“There’s no evidence of an argument … and (McLaurin) has no priors,” Buckley said. “The family is asking for leniency.”
Buckley asked that the bond for manslaughter be reduced to $20,000 and the charge for taking Tyson’s Toyota be dismissed because the family didn’t wish to pursue that.
Deputies did have to pursue McLaurin when they attempted to pull him over in Tyson’s truck three days after the body was discovered on the bridge. He led them on a 20-minute chase before being apprehended.
The bond for that offense was lowered from $50,000 to $15,000 — which is more in line with what the bond typically is for that offense, Buckley and Williamson agreed — and the judge set the bond for manslaughter at $25,000, for a total bond of $40,000.
McLaurin’s bond was set initially in Jones County Justice Court by the now-retired Judge Howell Beech.
