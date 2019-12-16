After the final board meeting for, from left, Supervisors Jerome Wyatt, Danny Roy Spradley and Barry Saul, county officials, employees, family members and well-wishers got together to say goodbye to them. Wyatt and Spradley decided not to seek another term. Wyatt served on the board for 30 years and Spradley served for 20. Their successors, Travares Comegys and Larry Dykes, respectively, were in attendance. Saul served for 16 years and was unseated by businessman Phil Dickerson, who was also at the ceremony. All three longtime board members were presented with plaques commemorating their years of service. Wyatt and Spradley, along with longtime Tax Assessor Ramona Blackledge, resigned their seats effective at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, and appointed their successors to fill their roles starting at that time. Tina Byrd was elected tax assessor and Blackledge was voted into the state House of Representatives. Most elected officials begin their terms on Jan. 6. A swearing-in ceremony will be at the Laurel courthouse at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
