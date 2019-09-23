Laurel Tractor Supply Company on Highway 15 North is bringing together talented individuals and businesses for a family-friendly event to showcase the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters in the community.
On Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., the store will host its biannual farmers’ market featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods. The market is a free event highlighting local artisans and their sellable items, such as candles, crafts, baked goods, produce and more.
“The farmers’ market allows our team to support the many talents of our community,” said Jacque Michel, manager of the Laurel Tractor Supply. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the store this fall for a fun event that spotlights the creative vendors and small farmers.”
Local artisans and farmers interested in selling their goods are invited to register at TSCEventPartners.com or visit the Laurel Tractor Supply store before Wednesday. While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. Call the store at 601-425-3207 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.