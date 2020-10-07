JCSD credits citizens' involvement in nabbing suspect
A suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Big Creek Community couldn’t escape the long arm — and high-tech eyes — of the law and its engaged supporters.
Jimmy Watson, 21, of Laurel was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon a little more than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the clerk at Fast Stop (the old Mutt’s) at 1 p.m. Monday. Watson was taken into custody in Covington County on Tuesday evening.
“We couldn’t have done it without the help of the citizens watching and getting involved,” said lead Investigator Wesley Waites of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
He singled out an unidentified vendor who was at the store on Highway 84 West at the time of the robbery. The man saw what was going on, called 911, snapped cellphone photos and video and was able to provide it all to the first JCSD personnel on the scene.
“He’s the reason we were able to break the case,” Waites said. “He did an outstanding job.”
It was a civilian who provided the next break, too, after the JCSD saturated social media with photos and descriptions of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle.
“A citizen who saw it on Facebook saw the vehicle in Hattiesburg and followed it to Covington County” after calling officials, Waites said. The Covington County Sheriff’s Department then set up a roadblock at the county line on Highway 49 and took the suspect into custody without incident.
“This really was a team effort,” Waites said. “All of our investigators, narcotics officers and citizens played a huge role, plus the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.”
Wayne Black, a long-time local investigator who’s working part-time for the JCSD, credited Waites for his efforts in cracking the case.
“It’s because of his work … his diligence,” Black said, noting how Waites worked the phones and leads without stopping until the suspect was in custody. “He’s very victim-oriented.”
Waites got the photos from the vendor and store surveillance, then the JCSD shared them through local media and on its Facebook page. Soon, reports of sightings and other store surveillance started coming in.
“They were all tiny pieces of the puzzle that led to the big picture,” Waites said. “We worked very hard because we didn’t want (the suspects) to hit somewhere else or for anyone to get hurt.”
Watson is accused of going inside the store and going behind the counter, handgun drawn, and demanding the cash from “a terrified” woman who was working at the store, Waites said.
The robber reportedly got $4,000 in cash and headed east toward Laurel from the parking lot. Two other black men were in the car, but Watson is accused of being the gunman and the driver. The other two men are still being sought.
“The investigation isn’t over,” Waites said.
Watson made his initial appearance before Judge Noel Rogers in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000. He faces life in prison if convicted.
The store was robbed at least twice in the last six years and those suspects were never arrested. Beloved clerk Harriet DeJarnett was held at knifepoint before being robbed in January 2017 and two masked men robbed her at gunpoint in May 2014. She quit working at the store not long after the second robbery.
“We greatly appreciate the Covington County Sheriff's Department for identifying and taking this dangerous armed robber into custody,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
