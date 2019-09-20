An error in the indictment delayed the capital murder trial of 24-year-old Justin Glenn, whose case was scheduled to be heard in Jones County Circuit Court starting Wednesday.
The “fatal flaw” was discovered just hours before jury selection was to begin, but that timing was fortunate, said Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette.
“If the jury was sworn in and then (the error) was pointed out, he walks, so we’re very fortunate,” Bisnette said.
Glenn is accused of shooting and killing Carl Fair, 25, at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Westhill Apartments in September 2017. The wording of the underlying offense that made it capital murder was the problem with the indictment.
Bisnette took the blame for the error and he credited Judge Dal Williamson and the judge’s law clerk, Brett Pickle, with finding it and putting a halt to the proceedings before any harm could be done.
“I’m responsible for it,” Bisnette said. “I signed off on it.”
Bisnette said he got a call from the judge around 6:30 Wednesday morning about the problem. Potential jurors were scheduled to arrive at the courthouse at 9 a.m. so voir dire (the jury-selection process) could begin. The trial was expected to last through Friday.
The next step, Bisnette said, will be to present the case to the grand jury again next month. If they vote to indict, he said the process of going to trial will start over.
Glenn’s attorneys, Vanessa Jones and Michael Adelman of Hattiesburg, argued Thursday that their client be released on bond. Williamson denied that request, citing the evidence against Glenn that was presented in motion hearings on Monday. Glenn is heard confessing to shooting Fair at the time of his arrest and during an interview with Investigator Abraham McKenzie later that morning. If convicted of capital murder, Glenn faces the death penalty or life in prison.
At any time, ADAs Bisnette and Kristen Martin and DA Tony Buckley are handling 175 cases each, Bisnette said.
“Errors happen,” Bisnette said. “I’m just glad it was caught early enough.”
