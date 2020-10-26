A Jones County man accused of sexually assaulting a young family member killed himself on Saturday night, the Jones County Coroner’s Office confirmed, and the decedent’s father was arrested after causing a disturbance with first-responders.
The death of Harry Sebastian Campo Jr., 32, was ruled a suicide when emergency teams responded to a call on Rushton Road in Powers at about 6 p.m. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Powers Fire & Rescue, EMServ and the Jones County Coroner’s Office responded.
Members of the JCSD declined to comment on the suicide out of respect for the family and the sensitive nature of the incident. The Leader-Call doesn’t normally report on suicides unless the circumstances deem them newsworthy.
Harry Campo Sr., the victim’s father, was arrested at the scene after allegedly causing a disturbance involving emergency personnel — he was booked for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Sources at the scene said he caused a standoff, trying to say who could and who couldn’t go in before being tased and taken into custody. Campo Sr. pleaded not guilty in Jones County Justice Court on Monday and his next appearance is set for Dec. 17.
Campo Jr. was charged with sexual battery in February. According to an affidavit, a witness and a 7-year-old girl were at Campo’s residence on Rushton Road when the former “heard a gagging noise coming from the living room.” She walked in and found Campo Jr. assaulting the victim, the affidavit alleged. The witness contacted the JCSD after.
In most cases, children who make accusations undergo interviews with a child specialist before charges are filed and an arrest is made. In this case, that wasn’t necessary as the victim had a witness.
Campo Sr. came to the Leader-Call after that story was published and caused a disturbance after initially agreeing to sit down to an interview to “set the record straight.” He had to be escorted from the building by owner and Publisher Jim Cegielski.
