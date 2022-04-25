Caleb Sumrall is walked back to a waiting EMServ Ambulance after crashing a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Buck Temple Road in the Sharon Community on Sunday afternoon.
His father Charlie Sumrall had been loaded in the ambulance on a stretcher minutes earlier after apparently crashing his Harley when his son crashed. The father had reportedly been teaching his teenage son how to ride, residents said. Both bikes were still rideable but both were shaken up with non-life-threatening injuries. Volunteers from Sharon and other departments responded along with EMServ and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
