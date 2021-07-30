A Covington County father and son were both sentenced to 170 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Mississippi announced.
Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, of Mount Olive sold meth to an individual on multiple occasions in August of 2019, and both were found to be in possession of more meth during a search of their residences on July 23, 2020.
The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury, and both pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
The case is the result of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation dubbed “Operation: Bulldog,” which began as an operation targeting illegal meth distribution in South Mississippi.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mis- sissippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton prosecuted the case.
