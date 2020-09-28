Pair was on public road when ATV was involved in head-on collision with car
Jones County emergency teams stayed busy Sunday afternoon with multiple crashes that resulted in serious injuries, including a father and toddler who had to be airlifted.
Departments responded to a crash between a 2003 Buick and a Polaris ATV in the Hebron Community on Mason Creek Road just before 1 p.m. Two riders, 24-year-old Terry Hatten of Hebron and a 3-year-old boy, identified by multiple sources as his son, had to be airlifted after colliding head-on with the sedan, driven by 21-year-old Terraniqua Luvene of Soso. They were thrown from the four-wheeler, which caught fire and exploded shortly after, bystanders said.
Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments responded and established landing zones for Air Care and Rescue 7. Dispatchers from the Jones County Emergency Operations Center assisted by locating landing zones. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ also responded.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said that if it can’t be tagged, it doesn’t belong in the road. Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox said the same.
“People obviously ride ATVs in the road,” Cox said. “But it’s illegal to ride on public streets. It’s a safety issue, an obvious understatement.”
“A vehicle has to be properly marked and have tail lights, blinkers and the rest,” Berlin said. “And any ATV is not operable on the roadway. You cross perpendicularly to the road when necessary, and you ride on the shoulder of the road.”
The LPD gets plenty of calls throughout the year for illegal ATV activity. But it’s not always feasible to focus police resources on one problem in one area, Cox said. Berlin echoed that.
“There are ATVs all over Jones County, and if we enforce every law against ATVs, we’d be chasing four-wheelers up and down the road,” he said. “My advice is to follow the rules, and your chances of having a crash is a lot less.”
Later, at 2:37 p.m., 50-year-old Gerald Ainsworth of Ellisville reportedly crashed while riding his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle on Wildlife Lake Road in the Glade Community. The rider took a curve and hit a patch of loose gravel, sending him off the roadway, according to the accident report. The Jones County Fire Council reported that the rider was “seriously injured.” Glade, M&M and Powers fire departments responded to render aid and provide traffic control. EMServ and the JCSD also responded.
