Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for 16 counties — including Jasper and Wayne — that had damage during severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that swept across the state from June 14 to June 19.

The request for federal financial assistance comes as local communities continue to clean up from five days of severe weather last month that saw 18 tornadoes touch down in the state. The towns of Louin and Moss Point had significant damage.

louin tornado

Tornado damage in Louin

Image Source: CNBC

