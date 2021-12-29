Convicted felons aren’t supposed to even be in the presence of a firearm, but one may have gotten away with with stealing three in Jones County.
The case against Jeffery Jacobson, 47, was dismissed because his constitutional right to a speedy trial was denied because it took almost nine years for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to serve his indictment. Because of that delay, Judge Dal Williamson said he had no choice but to dismiss the case from Jones County Circuit Court.
Jacobson was believed to have stolen Remington .243- and .22-caliber rifles, an 870 pump shotgun and a container of money from a residence on Tower Road in September 2011, but he was charged with receiving stolen property after he was caught with the items, according to case file.
He posted bond and was released from jail, then was indicted a year later. A month after that, the indictment was returned and labeled “not found.” But Jacobson lived at the same residence in Hattiesburg from December 2011 to 2014 and reported to felony sign-in every month at the Jones County jail, according to the Motion to Dismiss that was filed by attorney Patrick Pacific.
But the failure to serve Jacobson with his indictment sooner was even more unbelievable when it was pointed out that he had been in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections while serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in Forrest County.
The JCSD apparently didn’t put a hold on Jacobson, so he was released after serving his time.
“Had there been (a hold), he could never have been able to successfully parole out,” Pacific wrote.
But serving him before then should have been easy enough, he noted.
“Had the Jones County Sheriff’s Department read the addresses within the file they themselves turned in on Mr. Jacobson, he would have easily been served with his indictment,” Pacific wrote. “Even easier, if they had simply placed a hold/detainer on him, he couldn’t have paroled in 2016.”
The only reason Jacobson was back in Jones County Circuit Court for this proceeding was because a police officer in Gonzales, La., who responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of Cabela’s in June, checked his identification and “the 9-year-old indictment popped up,” according to the motion to dismiss.
District Attorney Tony Buckley did not contest the motion. State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
“Based on the lengthy delay .... and the State’s neglect in attempting to have him served ... the Court finds that the delay in this case has been ‘egregiously protracted,’” Williamson wrote. “Therefore, this case shall be dismissed.”
Jacobson is at least the 46th accused felon in Jones County Circuit Court to get his case dismissed for speedy-trial violations since January 2019.
That’s when it was discovered that the JCSD, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of indictments of felony suspects.
Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
In all of the cases, the suspects weren’t eluding law enforcement and shouldn’t have been difficult to find with a little effort on the part of the JCSD, Williamson has said. He has also pointed out that it was the “previous administration” that failed to serve the indictments, and he has complimented Sgt. Bobby Moree on his efforts to get indictments served since he took over that role more than two years ago.
