The girlfriend of a Jones County fugitive was reunited with him this weekend — in jail.
Lindsey Smith, 24, of Laurel was charged with first-degree hindering of prosecution after she was arrested in the parking lot of Glade Baptist Church around 9 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Smith is the girlfriend Henry David Jernigan Jr., 28, who was arrested last week after being on the lam for three weeks. She was reportedly in the same silver SUV that Jernigan Jr.’s father had reported stolen out of Jasper County.
She had been helping her boyfriend elude law enforcement, Driskell said, ever since he blew through a roadblock at Masonite Lake Road and Old Highway 84 in mid-March. Jernigan is a convicted felon who faces numerous other felony charges.
He was out on bond after being arrested with 115 grams of methamphetamine, so that bond was revoked and he was ordered to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until that case is resolved. He was captured in woods off Eastview Drive last Monday evening after fleeing on foot when the stolen SUV he was in ran out of gas.
Smith was expected to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday, but it’s likely she was going to be released. She is pregnant with Jernigan’s child, sources said.
Smith had stopped at the church because a pizza she had purchased had fallen off the seat, according to the incident report. That’s when Deputy Jason Holder pulled in to check on her and investigators heard her name on the radio and had him take her into custody.
