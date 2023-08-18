FEMA

via Twitter

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams and FEMA-contracted home inspectors will be working in storm-affected neighborhoods in Jasper and Jackson counties following the major disaster declaration for the June 14-19 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, according to a press release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

On Thursday, MEMA said FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams started going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout the affected counties to help residents who want to apply for federal assistance. Two people were killed and at least two dozen injured when an F-3 tornado struck the Louin community, just north of Bay Springs.

