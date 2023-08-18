FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams and FEMA-contracted home inspectors will be working in storm-affected neighborhoods in Jasper and Jackson counties following the major disaster declaration for the June 14-19 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, according to a press release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
On Thursday, MEMA said FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams started going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout the affected counties to help residents who want to apply for federal assistance. Two people were killed and at least two dozen injured when an F-3 tornado struck the Louin community, just north of Bay Springs.
Using mobile technology, DSA personnel can help applicants complete their disaster assistance applications or update an existing FEMA application. They also can answer questions about federal assistance.
DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges, MEMA officials noted. If a badge is not visible, residents are encouraged to ask the representative to show it. They will not ask for money.
It is not necessary for storm victims to wait for a DSA visit to apply, MEMA officials advised. Those affected can call 1-800-621-3362, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov.
FEMA-contracted home inspectors also will be in neighborhoods, but they will call applicants first to schedule a home inspection. FEMA inspectors do not wear FEMA attire, but they will have an official “FEMA Contractor” photo ID.
“If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you,” MEMA officials advised. “FEMA inspectors will have your nine-digit FEMA registration number. They never ask for money. They will not ask for bank account information or a Social Security number.”
Other disaster recovery personnel, including representatives for insurance companies or other government agencies, may be in affected areas, too. They are not associated with FEMA disaster assistance. Anyone with questions about whether someone is representing FEMA should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
