FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are bringing a mobile recovery assistance unit to Jasper County as the fixed disaster recovery center closes. FEMA and MEMA are continuing to support people affected by the June severe storms and tornadoes.
The mobile recovery assistance unit opened today (Tuesday) at the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency parking lot (37 West 8th Ave., Bay Springs, next to the Jasper County Justice Court) and it will be set up there 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The fixed recovery center at Louin City Hall closed permanently on Saturday afternoon.
