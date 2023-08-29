FEMA

FEMA is asking homeowners and renters in Jasper and Jackson counties who applied for disaster assistance to answer their phones, even if the call is from an unknown number.

Many people do not answer calls from unknown numbers, assuming they are sales calls, FEMA officials said in a press release. But after someone applies with FEMA, he or she will get at least one phone call from an unknown number. Here’s why: FEMA inspectors have to call applicants to schedule a home inspection. Also, FEMA may be calling with questions about their application.

