FEMA is asking homeowners and renters in Jasper and Jackson counties who applied for disaster assistance to answer their phones, even if the call is from an unknown number.
Many people do not answer calls from unknown numbers, assuming they are sales calls, FEMA officials said in a press release. But after someone applies with FEMA, he or she will get at least one phone call from an unknown number. Here’s why: FEMA inspectors have to call applicants to schedule a home inspection. Also, FEMA may be calling with questions about their application.
FEMA inspectors and FEMA assistance specialists will leave voicemail messages. Applicants should listen to those messages and follow the instructions. Applicants with questions about the legitimacy of a call can dial the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Fraudsters are out there, FEMA officials acknowledged, so anyone who has not applied for assistance but receives a call from someone claiming to be with FEMA is asked to report that call to the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Homeowners and renters affected by the June severe storms and tornadoes can apply for assistance for uninsured losses. They may be eligible for grants for basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. They can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA assistance cannot cover all losses.
