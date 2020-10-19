Sheriff gets $73K donation to purchase 3 vehicles
Jones County is one step closer to getting reimbursed nearly $3 million that was used for Easter tornado-related debris cleanup, officials said in Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
Officials with U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office reported that the request is “in the final cue” for approval by FEMA, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said. “We could get word in the next week or two.”
Contractors were paid $3.78 million in the previous board meeting, and now the county is waiting on federal funds of $2.8 million and state funds from MEMA of $472,000 to cover most of the costs of the devastating twisters that struck that Sunday in April.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin said that state Rep. Robin Robinson, former Auditor Stacey Pickering of Laurel and Republican Party leader John Parker of Jones County are all working on behalf of the county to expedite the reimbursements so the county’s bond rating doesn’t suffer.
In other business, Sheriff Joe Berlin got approval to accept a private donation of $73,771 from an anonymous donor so his department can purchase three Dodge Chargers to add to the new fleet. He also got the OK to donate the Ford F150 pickup he’s been driving to Beat 4 as soon as he gets his new Dodge Durango. Berlin said he plans to donate some of the better old vehicles to the Sandersville and Soso police departments.
The board also voted to take back 11 mills that were set aside in the budget for the City of Ellisville to maintain roads in the Howard Technology Park because the county is going to handle that job.
The board also granted a utility permit to AT&T on Claiborne Road to connect the Love’s truck stop that is under construction.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said that she has received a list of county employees who take home county vehicles along with their reasons for doing so. That was a followup to a discussion from the previous meeting.
Supervisors voted to retain incumbent Victor Jones as the at-large member of the hospital board for South Central Regional Medical Center. Chuck Blackwell and Dr. Larry Thomas were also nominated for the position by Supervisors David Scruggs and Travares Comegys, respectively. Blackwell and Jones tied 2-2 after the first secret-ballot vote, then Jones won by a 3-2 decision in the runoff.
The board also approved paying for the creation of an unclaimed body from a local nursing home, Ashley said. Only one family member was located, Coroner Burl Hall reported, but that relative refused to take responsibility, Ashley added.
Board President Johnny Burnett ended the meeting by making a plea to residents to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Numbers in Jones County are surging, he said.
“It’s very serious,” he said. “I hope and pray people pay attention to this … If you’re not wearing your masks and the numbers keep going up, it’s going to close down businesses” and hurt schools and nursing homes. “Take care, Jones County.”
The supervisors were meeting in the county courtroom so they could space out.
Burnett also complimented ongoing beautification efforts at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
