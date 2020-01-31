Root cause is PTSD and brain injury, daughter says
A Vietnam veteran who shot at a gas-deliveryman for hitting his fig tree last summer received a suspended sentence and strict orders that he can never have another gun.
Tommy Plisco, 75, of Sharon pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault and was given a three-year suspended sentence and was ordered to serve two years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will also have to pay court fees and fines of $927.50.
In June, Robert Clark of Herring Gas Co. stopped at Plisco’s residence on Sharon-Moss Road and knocked on the door to verify the address. When no one answered, he started to leave, but Plisco came out and yelled at him, threatening to kill him because he was trespassing.
Plisco pulled out a Taurus revolver and fired at least three shots — one shattered the driver’s-side glass, one hit the driver’s door and one hit the fender — but Clark wasn’t injured.
When investigators asked Plisco why he shot at the truck, he said it was because it hit his fig tree.
One of the stipulations of Plisco’s sentence is that now, as a convicted felon, he can’t own or be in the presence of a firearm. He was represented by attorney Grant Hedgepeth and District Attorney Tony Buckley prosecuted the case.
“He served two deployments in Vietnam, and a few years ago was in a very bad car accident that left him with memory loss,” Faydra Getner, who identified herself as Plisco’s daughter, posted on Facebook shortly after the incident was reported. “I am not saying this is an excuse. However, I am shedding light on what can happen to anyone when they suffer from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.
“I thank God the driver is safe!!,” Getner continued. “I pray my father gets the help he needs. I pray for my father and for the man driving the truck. I feel so bad for the driver!!! I can’t even imagine how scared he was.”
