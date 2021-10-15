Sister searches for brother, finds him at hospital where she works
Bubba Blankenbeckley was ready to start a new life with a new job in Louisiana. But he never made it to work on Monday morning, and now he’s clinging to life, with his family by his side — after their frantic search to find him.
Blankenbeckley survived a horrendous wreck after apparently falling asleep at the wheel and running off Interstate 59, causing his truck to flip several times about five miles south of Hattiesburg around 5:30 that morning.
He was rushed to Forrest General Hospital, where he was placed in the ICU. His sister Shelly Davis received a call later in the day when he had not shown up for work, which was unlike her brother. Davis and her family were worried for him and began their frantic search, she said.
“He wouldn’t answer his phone, so we all got worried,” said Davis, whose husband Macon is a Laurel police officer and was a candidate for sheriff. “On Tuesday morning, my parents went to file a missing person’s report at the Jones County Sheriff’s office. While they were there, I made a post asking if anyone had seen him. It was shared hundreds of times.”
Then she received a message from a man asking her to call him as soon as possible.
“He asked for the description of the truck and trailer and if it had been hauling a welding machine,” Davis said. The man then told her that her brother had been in a horrible accident and was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Davis soon began calling all of the area hospitals.
“I work at Forrest General, and so I went to registration to find out if he was here,” Davis said. “They had no one here by that name.”
Then a nurse messaged her after looking closely at the photos posted to her Facebook page — the nurse identified Blankenbeckley as one of the patients in the ICU.
“I lost it,” Davis said.
So Davis called the Forrest General ICU, but to her dis- may, they said no one of that name was a patient there.
“I lost it again,” Davis
said.
She soon received a call from the ICU director, who informed her that Blakenbeckley was under an alias name due to them not having ID’d him or merged his charts at the time Davis called.
“I was not giving up,” Davis said. “He is my baby brother, and I love him too much not to find him.”
Davis works as a CT technician at Forrest General and while she worked, Blankenbeckley was being cared for just one floor above her. Doctors have said he is paralyzed because of multiple thoracic and cervical fractures, and he was listed in critical condition because of serious injuries to his lungs and a kidney, broken ribs and shoulder blade and other injuries. Blankenbeckley was put on a ventilator and underwent surgery. He is now off of the ventilator and in stable condition with critical injuries, but has a long way to go for recovery, Davis said.
“He is a jack-of-all- trades,” Davis said. “There is nothing he can’t do, nor nothing he wouldn’t do for his friends and family.” About a week before his accident, Blankenbeckley posted that he had been through a divorce and was ready to “put this past year or three behind me.” He continued by writing, “But it’s a new day! Got a new job on (the) road so I guess I’ll hit it wide open and hopefully find myself again ... I know God has a plan and I can’t lose my faith in that.”
A GoFundMe — Help Bubba Recover — was set up in Blankenbeckley’s name to help with medical bills and prepare his home for when he is released from the hospital. The family is also selling Bubbastrong shirts for $20 to raise money for his medical and living expenses.
“I love my brother with every fiber of my being,” Davis said. “I don’t want him to have anything to worry about when he gets released. As he always tells everyone, ‘Don’t worry, I got you.’”
