A grease fire in the kitchen caused significant damage at the home of former Jones County Justice Court Judge Howell Beech on Thursday afternoon. Ellisville Fire Department personnel responded along with volunteers from Southwest, South Jones, Ovett, Powers, Glade and Johnson. When the first firefighters arrived, fire had already gone through the roof over the kitchen area of the single-story brick home on Jordan Loop in Ellisville. Beech was home at the time and said it started as a grease fire in the kitchen. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Kyle Brooks/Jones County Fire Coordinator)
