A former member of the Jones County Fire Council was ordered to pay back more than $12,000 after the company he owns profited from selling a piece of equipment to the public body that he served on.
Mike Hodge has repaid $12,608.58 to the state after his company, A-1 Fire Equipment, sold a $45,000 piece of equipment to the council, spokesman Logan Reeves of the state Auditor’s Office said in response to a request about the demand letter that was issued. Hodge, who is chief at Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, was serving on the fire council at the time the equipment was sold in the fall of 2020, and it was purchased with state-issued fire rebate money. The fire council oversees purchases that are made with state money, so it wasn’t allowed to buy from a company that is owned by a member.
“It was an ethics violation, not a criminal act,” Reeves said. There was no indication that the cost of the equipment was inflated and no one tried to conceal the transaction, Reeves said. “You just can’t do that.”
The amount Hodge was required to pay back is the $7,500 or so that was profit plus interest and the investigative costs that were incurred by the auditor’s office.
The payment has been received in full and the county’s portion will be returned in the next two weeks, Reeves said.
The Jones County Fire Council has all new members now, after its former president Lee Garick was charged with two counts of embezzlement, accused of taking as much as $400,000 for personal and business use. He took his own life before the case could go to trial.
