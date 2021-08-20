The Jones County Volunteer Fire Council issued a statement about an ongoing investigation into missing funds, calling the loss of trust with the community “tragic,” but pointing out that steps are being taken to make sure it never happens again. It’s believed that the money was taken by a single individual who had access to the account, fire council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner wrote.
The council is “saddened to have to respond to a crime committed against it, the fire departments and firefighters, and the citizens it serves,” she wrote. “The shocking actions of a single individual have caused a loss of trust between the fire service in Jones County and the very citizens it serves. JCFC is appalled and aggrieved by the actions of what is believed to be a single individual.”
The Board of Supervisors is working with the council to set up a new accounting system that puts the county in charge of the finances of the county’s 19 volunteer fire departments, freeing up the volunteers to fight fires and respond to other calls without having to worry about the paperwork.
The fire council had a special meeting on Aug. 10 and voted to cooperate with law enforcement “to ensure that the individual responsible is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” and to replace the officers who were serving at that time. In another special meeting on Thursday night, they discussed proposals by the Board of Supervisors and elected Sandersville VFD Chief as the new president.
“The Council looks forward to reviewing the contract proposed by the Board of Supervisors to see if it is acceptable,” Bumgardner wrote. “If it is not, the Council will send counter-proposals to the Board of Supervisors and will continue to work with them to reach an outcome that is satisfactory to the Board and the 19 members of the Council.”
As much as $400,000 may be missing from the account, said sources who are familiar with the case, which is reportedly being investigated by lo- cal, state and federal agencies.
The council initiated an audit by the state in 2019, Bumgardner wrote.
“The results of that audit yielded no untoward activity,” she wrote. “From there, the Fire Council hired a CPA but, after spending $22,000, the CPA was unable to provide the Council with a financial statement, so those services were discontinued. At that point, the Council made the decision to allow each fire department to receive a check for the funds earmarked for them, for responsible management within each department.
“When subsequent checks bounced, members of the Council promptly requested bank statements from Trustmark. At that time, the Council discovered several suspect transactions and immediately contacted law enforcement.
Several agencies continue their investigation today. To date, the Council has not been advised of the exact figure of money that was lost ...”
“Leaders, community servants and those in positions of trust have gone astray before. This time, it is in our house. For that, the Council is truly sorry. The loss of trust and the damage to the relationship with members of the community is tragic. The Council is taking steps to ensure this never happens again and will do all it can to make the citizens, fire departments and firefighters whole and earn back the trust we lost from each of you.”
