A young family lost their home to fire on Tuesday morning. Alec and Anna Pearson were not at their doublewide mobile home on Murray Drive, off Township Road, when volunteers from several area departments were dispatched there just after 9. A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters from Glade, Powers, Sandersville, M&M and Southwest responded, and when they arrived, approximately one-third of the home was engulfed in flames that had spread through the floor and attic. They immediately began battling the blaze, but the home sustained what was described as severe damage. No injuries were reported but there was plenty of fatigue on the part of firefighters. The fire emphasized the need for additional personnel, especially during regular business/work hours, said Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner. “Since volunteers also work, those times can be the most difficult, leading to personnel responding from other areas of the county for a single call,” she said. “Additionally, in the extreme heat the area has endured, more firefighters are needed to fight fires due to the need for frequent breaks to prevent exhaustion.” (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
