Fire destroyed the Hebron home of a woman and her three children on Thursday morning. Mary Jackson smelled smoke and went to check her breaker box, which had been causing trouble, she told firefighters. When she went to check the smell, the breaker box was on fire in her single-wide mobile home at 265 Ole Palestine Road. Volunteers from Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun responded and found the home engulfed in flames. The home sustained major damage.No injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
