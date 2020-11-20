For the third time in less than 36 hours, Jones County volunteer firefighters battled a structure fire on Thursday morning. Homeowner Dusty Todd and his wife were home at the time and reported that the fire started in a back bedroom where a space heater was being used. Volunteers from Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Calhoun and Soso responded to the brick home at 44 Big Creek-Soso Road along with Jones County Sheriff's Department. The home sustained catastrophic damage, but no injuries were reported.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council (Photos courtesy Soso VFD)
