A fire that is believed to have started on a back porch destroyed a mobile home and killed two dogs in south Jones County early Monday morning. Ashley Broadhead, who lived there with her husband Jody, said they had been remodeling the porch at 36 Maudie Robinson Road. A wood-burning heater was on the porch along with lighter knot, which was stored by the heater. The home was engulfed in flames when volunteers from Johnson, Ovett and Union arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The Broadheads were able to get out of the home with several of their dogs, but two were presumed deceased in the fire. EMServ Ambulance also responded to the scene.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(Photo by Dan McKenna)
