Five Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 3721 Highway 29 South Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m.
Flames were coming from Lynn Henley’s wood-frame home when a neighbor across the road saw the fire and called 911.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and a large propane tank near the home was in danger of rupture. Firefighters were able to stave off an explosion but the home sustained major damage. Traffic on Highway 29 was slowed for about two hours because of the heavy presence of fire apparatus at the residence.
Henley was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Union, Ovett, Glade, Johnson and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the call, as did the Jones County Sheriff's Office and Dixie Electric Power Association.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.