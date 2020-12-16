Glade, M & M and Powers volunteers responded to the report of a structure fire at 764 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The first responding firefighters found a wood-frame, single-family residence engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed. It was not known at the time if the home was occupied, but it wasn’t and no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ Ambulance also responded. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
