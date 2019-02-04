Fire destroyed a home on Smith Chapel Road, in the Mount Olive Community of Jones County, while a resident was outside in his shop cleaning a deer just after noon on Thursday. Simon Barthelemy said he was dressing the deer when he noticed a vehicle slowing down and staring at his home. When he walked out, there was “smoke everywhere,” he said. He called 911 and volunteers from Glade, Sandersville, M&M and Powers responded. Barthelemy’s wife Courtney was not home at the time of the fire.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
